PICTURE: Motorist serving ten year disqualification arrested in Tipperary

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir gardaí on Monday evening intercepted the above Ford being driven by a motorist who was recently disqualified from driving for ten years.
Gardaí said: "Having pulled out in front of a patrol car in the town, gardaí stopped and arrested the motorist and seized the vehicle. The motorist has been charged to appear before court."
