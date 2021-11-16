Search

16/11/2021

BREAKING: Two more telecommunications masts in Tipperary given planning green light

LATEST

Telecommunications mast

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Planning permission has been granted for two more telecommunications masts in Tipperary.

BREAKING: Planning granted for massive telecommunications structure near Tipp village

Check this out!

Eircom Limited (trading as eir) made an application to Tipperary County Council to erect a 15m high monopole telecommunications support structure together with antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment all enclosed in security fencing at Eir Exchange, Townsfields, Cloughjordan.

The council attached four conditions to their decision. 

Eircom Limited (trading as eir) again made an application to Tipperary County Council to replace a 15m high telecommunications monopole with a 21m high monopole together with antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment at eir Exchange, Shesheraghmore, Borrisokane.

The council attached five conditions to their decision. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media