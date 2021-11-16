BREAKING: Two more telecommunications masts in Tipperary given planning green light

File photo
Planning permission has been granted for two more telecommunications masts in Tipperary.
Eircom Limited (trading as eir) made an application to Tipperary County Council to erect a 15m high monopole telecommunications support structure together with antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment all enclosed in security fencing at Eir Exchange, Townsfields, Cloughjordan.
The council attached four conditions to their decision.
Eircom Limited (trading as eir) again made an application to Tipperary County Council to replace a 15m high telecommunications monopole with a 21m high monopole together with antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment at eir Exchange, Shesheraghmore, Borrisokane.
The council attached five conditions to their decision.
