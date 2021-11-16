Search

16/11/2021

Stunning five-bed house in Tipperary - with a granny flat - on sale for €450,000

Kilgrogy More, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Tipperary

Brought to the market by PF Quirke and Co Ltd is an exceptional five-bedroom detached home on 1.2 acre with separate annexe/granny flat.

This spacious two-storey house is surrounded by landscaped gardens with mature trees, hedgerows, flower beds and an abundance of timber decking.

It has wonderful views to the Knockmealdowns Mountains. The property is set back from the roadway via a tarmac driveway with electric gates.

Property has a bio-septic tank system. The accommodation includes: Ground floor - hallway, two reception rooms, kitchen, utility, bedroom, study, guest w/c. First floor - 4 bedrooms, ensuite and family bathroom. Separate Annexe - accommodating a living space and wet room.

This is an ideal opportunity to purchase a large detached home in splendid decorate order close to Ardfinnan, Newcastle, Cahir and a short drive from Clonmel. 

To view the full ad, click here. 

