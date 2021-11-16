PICTURE SPECIAL: 16-page pull-out from the Michael Hogan Festival of Football

A total of 68 Under 11 football sides across Tipperary took part in the inaugural Michael Hogan Festival of Football on October 16, sponsored by The Friends of Tipperary Football.

The Michael Hogan Festival of Football is an initiative by the Tipperary Football Committee who are committed to raising the profile of Gaelic football within Tipperary by giving juveniles across all parts of the county additional opportunities to play the game.

The ten host venues had everything brilliantly organised, displaying once again what great clubs/communities we have in Tipperary.

But the real heroes of the weekend were the 1,000 children who participated in the tournament and judging by the skills displayed from all teams, the future of Tipperary football is in good health. Well done to all the children involved.

The Michael Hogan Festival of Football continued on October 30 with the U13 tournament which was run at nine venues across the county.

The Tipperary Star and Nationalist are delighted to confirm that this week we will be running a special 16-page pull-out supplement with all the pictures from the tournaments.

Pick up a copy from Wednesday!

Well done to all who organised and took part in both tournaments.