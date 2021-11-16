Search

16/11/2021

Tributes to outgoing FG Cllr Peter Ryan on his retirement from local politics

Peter is a remarkable individual, of “great spirit, great spark and enthusiasm"

Cllr Peter Ryan

Cllr Peter Ryan who has resigned from Tipperary County Council

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Tributes were paid to Fine Gael Councillor Peter Ryan at this month’s municipal district, on his retirement from local politics.
Cathaoirleach Seamus Hanafin led tributes to outgoing Cllr Ryan, whose seat will be occupied by his sister. Cllr Ryan made the announcement in October, citing a change in his personal circumstances for his decision.


“Peter had his own unique perspective on things,” said Cllr Hanafin. “He’s a man of great energy and very dynamic in what he did.” Peter was involved in many projects, and the municipal district is sad to see him go. I wish him well in his future career. A word of thanks to Peter.”


Peter's party colleague Cllr Noel Coonan said he is a remarkable individual, of “great spirit, great spark and enthusiasm.”
“He overcame his disability with great commitment.”


Cllr Coonan said he had tried his utmost to persuade Mr Ryan not to retire from the Council as hehad joined at a most difficult time, due to Covid. “He missed his colleagues, and he missed the debate. The time came when he had to move on and he did that with great dignity. His sister now will take up the work in the Thurles area.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media