Temporary traffic management measures planned for Tipperary Town road

Tipperary County Council has announced that temporary traffic management measures will be in place on the R515 at Tipperary Town from 8am tomorrow (Thursday, November 18) to 5pm on Tuesday, November 23.
The temporary traffic management measures are required to facilitate a junction upgrade. Motorists are advised to expect delays.
