Thurles and Roscrea should strive to develop 'digital hubs' for workers in their towns, heard this month's municipal district meeting.

Cllr Jim Ryan suggested that three buildings in the heart of Thurles which are either vacant or are due to become so in the near future, the Post Office, the Ulster Bank, and the Elvery’s building, in Liberty Square, could be repurposed as ‘digital hubs’ similar to what exists in other large towns.

“A lot of people are saying it looks terrible to have those empty, and with all the works going on in Liberty Square, I see other towns around the county getting substantial funding for digital hubs, most recently in Cahir.” Could the Council look at putting a digital hub into one of those buildings, by buying them off those public bodies? “There’s a huge demand for it, there’s a market for it, so people could operate in Thurles. It would benefit them, and it would benefit Liberty Square as those people would shop there.”

Cllr Noel Coonan said he had heard of “negative” talk about the digital hubs, relating to cost overruns. A company called REACH Ltd had been given the green light to develop a digital hub in Roscrea, he said. Cllr Coonan called for a report to be completed on that project. “I would like to see progress being made on it. The company was set up in 2019 but there has been very little progress made since. It’s a very important project for Roscrea and a lot of employment is riding on it.”

Cllr Coonan said if there are difficulties, “let them come out in the open.”