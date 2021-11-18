GoFundMe campaign up and running to help pay for Christmas lights in Tipperary Town

The Tipperary Town Chamber of Commerce is appealing for help from the public this year for Christmas. A GoFundMe campaign is up and running to help pay for the Christmas lights in Tipperary Town.

The Chamber says that this year more than ever they need to see the Christmas lights to create a feel good atmosphere for the Christmas season. Some Christmas cheer is really needed to give the town and the traders a boost.

Families at home and those who will visit need to witness the festive spirit in Tipperary and the Christmas lights are a great way of giving a lift to the town and provide that extra bit of special Christmas cheer.

The most of the funding to provide for the erection of the lights is raised from the businesses along with a county council grant, but this year there are substantially more costs involved so your assistance is really needed.

The overall cost of erection of the lights along with repair to existing lights is in the region of €15,000.

Therefore anything you can give would be greatly appreciated. You can contribute at www.gofundme.com/f/light-up-tipperary-town-4-christmas

It is hoped to switch on the lights on Saturday, December 4.

Your donation to the fund will help to make this a special Christmas for everyone in Tipperary Town.