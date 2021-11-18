Search

18/11/2021

PICTURE: Teacher Deirdre Mullins of St Anne's shows the students how to do it!

'The Science behind a Successful Athlete' - jump for success with St Anne's students

Deirdre Mullins, St Anne's School makes a jump for a test in 'The Science behind a successful Athlete' at UL Sports Science Dept.

Transition Year students at St Anne’s organised a packed schedule of events for Science week, which took place between Sunday 7th November to Sunday 14th November.

This is a taste of what was on offer. A Question a Day where a Science question is read out each morning, over the school intercom, one senior question and one junior question.

On Wednesday 10th November, 1st and 2nd Year students took part in a Junior Science Quiz.

Sonia Cronin, St Anne's School makes a jump for a test in 'The Science behind a successful Athlete' at UL Sports Science Dept.

On Thursday 11th November, 3rd years experienced a Virtual presentation from UL entitled ‘The Amazing Cosmos Journey’ given by Robert Hill, ESA and Director of the Northern Ireland (NI) Space Office.

On the same day from 1pm to 3pm, Transition Years visited The Physical Education and Sport Science Department at UL to take part in an interactive and practical session "The Science behind a Successful Athlete", organised by Dr Brian Carsen.

Ellen Corry, St Anne's School makes a jump for a test in 'The Science behind a successful Athlete' at UL Sports Science Dept.

All Transition year students had an enjoyable time and were delighted to experience this event face to face after all the Covid-19 lockdowns.

On Tuesday 23rd November the Transition years will visit to Fota Wildlife Park. We hope that they will have an enjoyable time and a valuable learning experience at Fota.

Eva Cremins, St Anne's School makes a jump for a test in 'The Science behind a successful Athlete' at UL Sports Science Dept.

Photos by Brian Arthur Photography

