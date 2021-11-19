Billy O'Riordan: 'Government advice is keep doing what we are doing but, do less of it'

There comes a time in a man’s life when he is forced to admit to himself the following - “I’ve no idea what’s going on anymore.”

On the one hand Covid numbers are increasing alarmingly with a knock on pressure on our hospital services.

The Government is advising us to keep doing what we are doing but, do less of it?

So when I head forth into town for a cup of coffee and a catch up with friends, should I meet only one of them and must I order up a small cappuccino instead of a large one?

I’m already confused enough as it is by some of the existing rules and regulations relating to indoor dining. To illustrate,

I’ve consumed my coffee and scone (unmasked) in my favourite coffee emporium. Next, I must vacate my chair (masked) in order to exit the premises.

All the while, I’m breathing in air – very necessary for sustaining life – chatting and shooting the breeze with friends and family.

Yet, at that very moment of departure, which in some cases is little less than a six feet walk to the door, I must lob on a mask. Is the air surrounding my table wholesome, pure, untainted, but the air circulating, stuck between me and the exit, tainted?

This is the burden of the imaginative types like yours truly. You see, as I attempt to get my point across in this column weekly, I am weighed down by considerations on all matters – according to my way of thinking – on the issues which relate to the people of Tipperary.

I’m certain each and every one of us has experienced the bizarre requisite of placing a mask on and off again, as we head a short distance to the exit. No letters, please.

Worryingly, Covid is on the rise across the Island of Ireland. In Clonmel every safety measure possible has been enacted by the owners of shops, restaurants, pubs, gyms, hotels, and businesses of every description to preserve the health of customers.

At the time of writing, no definite answers are forthcoming as to the reasons for this sudden intensification in instances of Covid.

The majority of us are “double jabbed” and by any accounts the people of south Tipperary have excelled ourselves as a community in our collective battle against the dreaded pandemic. Let’s hope that we will have more news on the causes in the weeks to come.

On the subject of all things “double jabbed” I took the time today to inspect my personal vaccination information and by my calculations mine should be starting to wear off by two o’clock, on Christmas day.

Yes, as I sit tucking into my M & S Sherry trifle, I will be at my most vulnerable.

I’ll be safe as houses during the vegetable soup and the turkey slice but by pudding a creeping terror will afflict my senses, forcing me into an early New Year’s hibernation.

Christmas – hopefully not my last – has arrived in Clonmel with the sight of a dazzling array of Christmas lights being fitted across streets, over trees, outside shop fronts, up lamp posts and anywhere else besides.

Christmas stock is seeping its way across shelves displacing out of season ware with each passing day. The colour red jumps out at you at every turn in the aisle.

Shiny stuff is everywhere with baubles, trees and coloured lights making an early appearance on the shelves. Tinned sweets and selection boxes, Christmas staples, are mounting up by the minute.

An early indicator that things are moving fast is the sight of Christmas wrapping paper strategically placed at checkouts, handy for the discerning male. It’s coming down the track folks, and fast.

Meantime, on Government advice, I’ll order up that small cappuccino surrounded by fewer friends this week.

Until next time.