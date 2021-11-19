EDITORIAL: Over 1,000 children took part in what was no doubt a mammoth task

The inaugural Michael Hogan Festival of Football, sponsored by The Friends of Tipperary Football, was a resounding success and it is important that the efforts of so many are recognised in the pages of Tipperary’s local papers.

It is our pleasure to offer a special pull-out supplement with pictures from around the county after the U11 and U13 matches took place last month.

Huge thanks has to go to Anthony Shelley for helping with all the pictures and getting them into the Tipperary Star and The Nationalist and it was our pleasure to produce a wonderful supplement that will grace sitting rooms and bedroom walls for decades to come.

The Michael Hogan Festival of Football is an initiative by the Tipperary Football Committee who are committed to raising the profile of Gaelic football within the Premier County by giving juveniles across all parts of the county additional opportunities to play the game.

Over 1,000 children took part in the tournaments in what was no doubt a mammoth task to organise but it is emblematic of this county’s devotion to Gaelic football.

The future is surely bright when young children are encouraged and supported to play the game and it is so important that the county has people at the helm with the drive and ambition to organise such a tournament.

It could take years for such initiatives to yield Munster or All-Ireland glory but there is no doubt that such efforts ensure Tipperary has a very bright future at the footballing table.

Anyone who took part in or was involved in organising this wonderful spectacle deserves huge credit and we’re delighted to print the team photos in the pages of this week’s papers.

We hope you like the supplement and be sure to keep it as a souvenir.

You never know, Tipperary’s next footballing All-Star could be somewhere inside the sixteen pages.

We’re already looking forward to next year!