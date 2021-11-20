Support for Tipperary Town by-pass to be prioritised

Tipperary town is to be a case study for planning students from Queens University Belfast
Cllrl Annemarie Ryan has welcomed a move by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to prioritise the section of the propowed new motorway between Waterford and Limerick involving a bypass for Tipperary Town.
"We very much welcome the commitment from Eamon Ryan to prioritise the section of the bypass around Tipperary Town. This is what we need to hear and we expect this to happen in the planning stages of the Limerick Junction to Cahir bypass. Tipperary County Council agree that the section around Tipperary town should be prioritised, the community of Tipperary Town agree that we need to be bypassed first and our elected representatives all agree that Tipp Town need to be prioritised in the delivery of the larger project.
Our Government now need to deliver on these expectations.
Thanks to Michael Lowry T.D. for raising the matter again." said Cllr Ryan.
Deputy Michael Lowry receives commitment from Minister Ryan on Tipperary town by-pass
‘A Good Day for Tipperary Town and it's time to give the town back to the people - Deputy Lowry
