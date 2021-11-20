Search

20/11/2021

Support for Tipperary Town by-pass to be prioritised

Cllr Annemarie Ryan

Queens University planners to study Tipperary town

Tipperary town is to be a case study for planning students from Queens University Belfast

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie


Cllrl Annemarie Ryan has welcomed a move by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to prioritise the section of the propowed new motorway between Waterford and Limerick involving a bypass for Tipperary Town.

"We very much welcome the commitment from Eamon Ryan to prioritise the section of the bypass around Tipperary Town. This is what we need to hear and we expect this to happen in the planning stages of the Limerick Junction to Cahir bypass. Tipperary County Council agree that the section around Tipperary town should be prioritised, the community of Tipperary Town agree that we need to be bypassed first and our elected representatives all agree that Tipp Town need to be prioritised in the delivery of the larger project.
Our Government now need to deliver on these expectations.
Thanks to Michael Lowry T.D. for raising the matter again." said Cllr Ryan.

Deputy Michael Lowry receives commitment from Minister Ryan on Tipperary town by-pass

‘A Good Day for Tipperary Town and it's time to give the town back to the people - Deputy Lowry 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media