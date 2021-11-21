Tipperary people can apply to be census enumerators

The CSO needs 5,100 census enumerators to work on next year’s census, which will take place on Sunday April 3 2022.
The positions are available nationwide.
Ten-week fixed term contacts will be offered to successful candidates from February 28until May 6 2022. The positions come with flexible hours and enumerators will work approximately 22 hours per week.
Applications will only be accepted online through www.census.ie from then and will remain open until Friday December 3 or until a quota of 15,000 applications have been received. Early application is advised.
Further information about the enumerator jobs can be found at www.census.ie
