Newly-promoted garda superintendent departs Limerick for Tipperary

A popular garda inspector departs the Limerick garda division this week following his promotion to the rank of superintendent.

Andrew Lacey, who had been assigned to the Newcastle West district for the past three years, will take up his new role in Nenagh next week.

Tributes were paid to Supt Lacey during his last day at Newcastle West Court last Friday and he says he will miss working in the Limerick division.

“It was a pleasure to serve in the Newcastle West district for the past three years. It is a wonderful part of the country with incredibly vibrant and active communities,” he said

“Policing in county districts, such as Newcastle West, is experiencing significant change and challenges and I can’t speak highly enough of the gardaí in the district who have embraced this moderisnation and operational change especially in the context of the extraordinary events of the last 19 months,” he added.

Supt Lacey, who joined An Garda Siochana 20 years ago next month, had previously served at Store Street in Dublin, Mayorstone garda station in Limerick and Kilrush in west Clare.

Prior to being assigned to the Newcastle West district, he was attached to the Garda College in Templemore for a number of years.

Supt Lacey has been a research student and assistant lecturer with the Centre for Crime, Justice & Victim Studies with the School of Law in the University of Limerick since 2015. He is awaiting award of a PhD in the area of criminal justice.