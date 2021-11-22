Revealed: Planning permission granted in Tipperary for a glamping site with eight units

File photo
Planning permission has been granted in Tipperary for a glamping site with eight units, tipperarylive.ie can reveal.
James and Jane Moran made the application to Tipperary County Council for a glamping site with eight glamping units and associated infrastructure including a patent onsite wastewater treatment plant, clean water well, parking area and access road, existing silage pit walls to be demolished to facilitate new parking area.
The development address is at Ballyboy East, Clogheen, Tipperary.
The council attached ten conditions to their decision.
