Stunning! Five-bed house set in tranquil surroundings in Tipperary on sale for €800,000

Lismore Lodge, Ryninch Lower, Ballina
Harry Brann Auctioneers offer you the rare opportunity to acquire a detached four bedroomed residence built on a circa 0.84 acre site overlooking magical Lough Derg & The Clare Hills & located circa 3km from the popular lakeside towns of Ballina & Killaloe.
Set in tranquil surroundings, the property comes with the option to acquire direct access to Lough Derg under licence agreement - Viewing strongly recommended.
Accommodation: To include - Entrance hall, lounge, open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, conservatory, study/home office, 4 bedrooms - all en-suite, guest wc & hot-press.
