WATCH: Tipperary garda performs at Day Care Centre and the residents have great craic!

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Superintendent Eddie Golden recently visited Nenagh Day Care Centre where he played some music for a small number of clients.
They spent most of Covid isolating at home so they were delighted to see some live music back at the centre again.
Gardaí added: "We look forward to days like this again when it is safe to do so."
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
The Blueway at Clonmel will be the location for the metal sculpture being created by the junior members of South Tipperary Art Group (STAG)
Caroline Morgan as Joanie and Kevin Ryan as Billy in the Nenagh Players production of The Lithium Waltz
