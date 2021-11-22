Consultation process for N24 Waterford-Cahir project put back until January

The non-statutory public consultation on Alternatives and Options for the N24 Waterford to Cahir Project that was scheduled for Q4 2021 is being postponed until January 2022. A number of in-person consultation events at locations within the study area, combined with presenting the material on the project website, were being planned for November/ December 2021.

In light of recent rises in the cases of COVID-19, Kilkenny County Council and Tipperary County Council have decided in the interest of public safety not to hold an in-person public consultation event and therefore, the public consultation will be fully on-line. To ensure adequate opportunity for participation by the public, the consultation will run for a period of 6 weeks. The consultation has therefore been postponed until January 2022 to avoid it running through the Christmas period.

The purpose of this non-statutory public consultation will be to inform the public of the potential transport solutions developed that have the potential to solve the issues identified along the N24 corridor between Waterford and Cahir and to provide an opportunity for the public to give feedback. Potential solutions include road based options, including a potential upgrade of the existing road, and alternative transport solutions such as bus, rail and active travel modes. Public consultation forms an important part of advancing the development of an appropriate solution for the project.

More detailed information will be provided on the dedicated project website www.N24waterford2cahir.ie closer to the date of the public consultation platform going live. Notices will be placed in local newspapers and advertisements will run on local radio stations throughout the consultation period to inform the public. Potentially affected landowners will be notified directly and invited to engage directly with the project team.

Kilkenny County Council, in partnership with Tipperary County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the Department of Transport (DoT), values the opinion of the community on this project and looks forward to feedback from the public and interested parties when the consultation commences.