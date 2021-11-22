Makeshift roundabout in Tipperary Town to be replaced

Work has started on the junction of O'Brien Street, Lattin, Galbally roads and O'Connells Road in Tipperary town where a makeshift roundabout was in place.
Deputy Michael Lowry receives commitment from Minister Ryan on Tipperary town by-pass
‘A Good Day for Tipperary Town and it's time to give the town back to the people - Deputy Lowry
Loughmore captain Willie Eviston is about to be tackled by Clonmel Commercials’ Jason Lonergan at Semple Stadium during the county senior football championship final. Picture: Michael Boland
