Driving ban imposed on Tipperary motorist who drove under influence of drugs

A 28-year-old man stopped at a checkpoint at New Inn was found to be driving under the influence of cannabis and cocaine, Cashel District Court heard last week.
Michael Hogan from Soloheadbeg, Donohill received a one-year driving ban and €300 fine at the court after he pleaded guilty to driving while exceeding the drug limit at Our Lady’s Road, New Inn on August 7, 2020.
Garda Sergeant Carol O’Leary said Garda Jamie Ryan stopped the vehicle driven by Mr Hogan at a checkpoint at 12pm on this day. A roadside test showed positive for cocaine and cannabis.
Mr Hogan was taken to a garda station where he provided a blood sample that showed positive for both drugs in his system.
Mr Hogan had six previous convictions, three of which were for Misuse of Drugs Act offences, the sergeant added.
After imposing penalty, Judge Brian O’Shea fixed recognisance in the event of appeal at €100.
