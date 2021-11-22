BREAKING: Dealz opens new store in Tipperary at former car sales business

Saturday was a landmark day for Dealz as the discount retailer opened its 80th store in Ireland.

The new store, situated at Limerick Road in Tipperary, spans 7,242 sq ft and is located at the former Dan Dooley Car Sales business.

The opening of the 80th store comes as the company celebrates a Decade of Dealz after it unveiled its first stores at Blanchardstown and Portlaoise in 2011.

While the Tipperary store will still offer the everyday essentials, groceries, drinks and snacks shoppers love, they will also be able to enjoy health and beauty, entertainment, stationery and craft ranges.

Dealz Tipperary will also offer a wide range of PEP&CO clothing for the whole family, including womenswear, from jeggings to dresses, menswear, from polo tops to jeans, and kids’ clothing from PJs to school wear.

It will have the very latest PEP&CO Home range, including throws, cushions, photo frames and decorative pieces from its autumn-winter 2021 collections.

Dealz Country Manager, Olivia McLoughlin, said: “We are delighted to open our 80th store here in Tipperary and bring local customers a wide range of items under one roof and at amazing value.

“It’s a busy time for Dealz as we continue our transformation programme across Ireland with new store openings, refurbishments and new ranges. This programme represents a €20million investment by the company and it will help create around 500 jobs across Ireland in the next three years.

“This level of investment will help communities in Tipperary and right across the country recover from the pandemic.

“We provide customers with a choice of over 1,000 well-known brands and established own label products at the value only Dealz can provide.”

In the last number of months alone, the retailer has hired over 120 staff including in new or refurbished stores in Carrickmines, Ballymun and Mullingar, with the Tipperary store the company’s latest opening.