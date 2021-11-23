URGENT APPEAL: Concern dog found in Tipperary missing 'for quite sometime'

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
This little Westie was found in the Bansha area and is currently being cared for very well by a lovely family in Cahir.
They are worried that someone could be missing this fella for quite sometime owning to the condition he was found in.
Gardaí have confirmed that a vet is closely monitoring him.
Queries to cahir.community@garda.ie or Sgt Ray Moloney.
