WARNING: Potential for some very strong winds Friday and into Saturday in Tipperary

There is the potential for some very strong winds Friday and into Saturday with low pressure system moving down over us, according to forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

Met Éireann is predicting that Friday will be windy with frequent showers.

Cold, with some showers possibly turning to sleet in the evening. Fresh to strong northerly winds with gales likely near some coasts and over high ground.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with an added wind chill factor. Remaining windy through the night with further showers. Some showers of sleet or snow are likely over the north and west. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees.

Further scattered showers on Saturday with sunny intervals, some sleet or snow showers possible over high ground in the north.

Feeling cold in brisk northerly winds which will moderate later in the day.

Highest temperatures of just 5 to 7 degrees. Cold overnight with temperatures near freezing or slightly below.