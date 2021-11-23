Tipperary gardaí issue tender for outdoor seating services to accommodate 800 people

An Garda Síochána have issued a tender for outdoor seating services to accommodate 800 people for ceremonies at the Garda College, Templemore.
The objective for An Garda Síochána in undertaking this procurement process is for the supply and installation of tiered outdoor seating services to accommodate 800 people for ceremonies at the Garda College, including seating to accommodate individuals with disabilities.
Passing Out Ceremonies take place throughout the year and often during inclement or seasonable warm weather on the College Main Square.
This procurement process aims to provide a tiered seating solution for each ceremony which can provide safe solutions for all weather types throughout the year.
Seating solutions must be able to accommodate up to 20 individuals with disabilities and provide a fixed canopy solution when required.
Provision of 30 barriers may also be required for crowd control on request.
The deadline for responses is December 23.
