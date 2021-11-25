EDITORIAL: Premier County community comes out fighting for youngster battling cancer

Community spirit is alive and well in Tipperary and beyond - this much we know for sure.

It is astonishing that in just over one week, a sum of over €130,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page for six-year-old Danny Norris from Tipperary.

Eamon Lacey wrote a remarkable story in last week’s Nationalist about the boy and his incredible family. It is a story that has reverberated around the world and brought out the good in people who dug into their pockets to help the little warrior fight cancer.

People have donated sums of money ranging from €10 to €2,500.

Danny is “bright, bubbly and full of fun and mischief”, the GoFundMe page states.

In July 2020, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma.

Neuroblastoma is a cancer of the sympathetic nervous system, with tumours often occurring in the adrenal glands or abdomen.

Danny’s parents are asking for your help to raise the necessary funds so that he can access a Bivalent Vaccine trial in Memorial Sloane Kettering Hospital (MSK) in New York.

The vaccine aims to reduce the chances of Danny’s Neuroblastoma returning.

This cutting edge treatment is not currently available in Ireland.

Participation in a cutting-edge clinical trial is, understandably, very expensive, but the family is committed to giving Danny that chance and reducing his risk of relapse.

They are seeking to raise €380,000 and because of genuine goodwill, they are nearly half way there. As this is a Phase II Clinical trial there is currently no available funding through their health insurance or the HSE.

Can you help Danny and his family? Follow this link to donate to Danny’s cause

Check out page eight of this week’s Nationalist for more on this inspiring story of hope and of one family’s determination to look after those they love most in the world.