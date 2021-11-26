Search

26 Nov 2021

Calls for 'three strikes and you're out' in social houses across the Premier County

A councillor has called on the local authority to toughen its stance on anti-social behaviour in council houses.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald raised the issue at Monday’s meeting of Tipperary/Cahir/ Cashel Municipal District.

He said: “Surely we need a ‘three strikes and you’re out policy’ regardless of who you are. Calling what’s going on in some estates anti-social behaviour is doing it a favour.

“I went to one estate in Cashel to see what was going on. People are up at 5am to go to work and there is all kinds of anti-social behaviour and parties going on during the night. The council’s Housing Liaison Officer comes out and it is all hunky-dory and it is not.

“I don’t want to hear this argument that it’s a matter for gardaí,” he told the meeting as he called on the local authority to take a tougher stance when such issues arise in estates in the Premier County.

In response, the council said anti-social behaviour in estates and local authority houses is a “very serious issue” and that they “understand that these people are our tenants”.

They added: “We have served notices and have gone as far as getting evictions. We got an eviction last week in the north of the county and the next day the tenant was presenting as homeless.”

The local authority is seeking a clarification from the Department of Housing as to what to do in such circumstances.

Cllr Roger Kennedy said the number on the social housing waiting list for the Municipal District had grown by over 100 since 2019 and now stands at 906 - which he described as a “major escalation”.

“Housing is not in a good state.

“We’re told by Government that funds are available for housing and we need to get on and do it,” he added.

