UPDATE: Sad news! Missing Teddy has been located but he had passed away

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
This is Teddy pictured above, he is a five-month-old Cava Tzu who went missing from Kilcommon, Cahir on the 18th of November.
Teddy's owner is an 11-year-old girl who was understandably devastated.
In an update on Thursday, Tipperary gardaí said: "Unfortunately Teddy was located today but he had passed away. Thank you all for sharing and spreading the word."
