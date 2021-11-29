Search

29 Nov 2021

Revealed: Tipperary companies among the finalists for National Small Business Awards

Tipperary firm producing Mexican tortilla chips to expand its operations with exciting new flavours

Blanco Nino founder and chief executive Philip Martin with the new range of tortilla chips

The finalists in the SFA National Small Business Awards 2022 have been officially announced by Sue O’Neill, Chair of the SFA Awards Judging Panel. 

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland, and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry. 

“The response to the awards programme serves as a reminder that Irish small companies are resilient, putting their best foot forward and seeking recognition for their efforts” commented Sue O’Neill.  “As well as our nine award categories, we also feature five of the best Emerging New Businesses (less than two years established) and, given the quality of the businesses represented this year, entrepreneurship is alive and well in Ireland”. 

“The SFA National Small Business Awards are now entering their 18th consecutive year and are a celebration of small business owners and their achievements. The 270,000 small firms in Ireland employ half of the private sector workforce and these awards aim to promote excellence and innovation amongst these companies in all sectors and parts of the country. The companies that have been announced as finalists this year represent all that is good about small business”, said O’Neill. 

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, who is Patron of the Awards, said: “The SFA National Small Business Awards acknowledge and recognise the innovation, resilience, and talent demonstrated by these companies, and their importance to the future of the Irish economy. 

This is especially important as we re-open society and rebuild as we emerge from the pandemic. We need the agility, flexibility and adaptability of small business more than ever now”. 

47 companies have been selected as finalists, from 12 different counties, across ten categories. 

MANUFACTURING CATEGORY FINALISTS (up to 50 employees), sponsored by permanent tsb 

AFT Distribution, Dublin 15 

Bevcraft Group, Mullingar, Co Westmeath 

Blanco Nino, Clonmel, Co Tipperary 

Clover Hill Food Ingredients, Millstreet, Co Cork. 

Thorn Environmental, Dublin 15 

 

FOOD & DRINK CATEGORY FINALISTS (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Bord Bia: 

Achill Island Sea Salt, Achill, Co Mayo 

Goodness Grains Gluten Free Bakery, Co Longford 

Kinnegar Brewery, Letterkenny, Co Donegal 

Oishii Foods, Dublin 7 

VITHIT Drinks, Dublin 2 

Woodfire & Wings, Dublin 22 

SERVICES CATEGORY FINALISTS (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Sage: 

CALX Instrumentation Services, Kells, Co Meath 

Campion Pumps, Thurles, Co Tipperary 

Carlingford Adventure Centre, Co Louth 

Commsec Communications and Security, Dublin 15 

OSENG, Claremorris, Co Mayo 

Phonovation, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin 

OUTSTANDING SMALL BUSINESS FINALISTS (up to five employees), sponsored by Cisco: 

Ballykilcavan Brewing Company, Co Laois 

Blackthorn Hill Stud, Dublin 24 

One Agency Recruitment, Dublin 15 

Velvet Cloud, Claremorris, Co Mayo 

Equine MediRecord, Curragh, Co Kildare 

Miena’s Handmade Nougat, Co Wicklow 

INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR FINALISTS (up to 50 employees), sponsored by NSAI 

Aalto Bio Reagents, Dublin 14 

Campion Pumps, Thurles, Co Tipperary 

Ecovolt, Dublin 11 

Phonovation, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin 

VivaGreen, Co Dublin 

One Agency Recruitment, Dublin 15 

 

RETAIL FINALISTS – NEW CATEGORY FOR 2022 - (up to 50 employees), sponsored by One4all 

Giftsdirect.com/TheIrishstore. com, Dublin 2 

Air Impact, Thurles, Co Tipperary 

Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow 

Monica Tolan, the Skin Experts, Balbriggan, Co Dublin 

Reflect Auto-Care, Dublin 11, 

Verve Boutique, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal 

SUSTAINABILITY FINALISTS (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland 

Bread 41, Dublin 2 

Chocolaty Clare, Dublin 16 

ROCTEL, Dublin 1 

Ballykilcavan Brewing Company, Co Laois 

Tiller & Grain, Dublin 2 

Packaging Laundry, Bray, Co Wicklow 

 

EXPORTER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Enterprise Ireland: 

Aalto Bio Reagents, Dublin 14 

ABSA Meats, Shannon, Co Clare 

Blanco Nino, Clonmel, Co Tipperary 

Giftsdirect.com/The Irish Store, Dublin 2 

Goodness Grains Gluten Free Bakery, Co Longford 

 

WORKPLACE WELLBEING (up to 50 employees), sponsored by DeCare Dental 

Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow 

ZOMA, Readypenny, Co Louth 

Clear Strategy, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin 

Duke McCaffrey Consulting, Dublin 2 

Zinon IT Solutions, Naas, Co Kildare 

EMERGING NEW BUSINESSES (up to 50 employees and under 2 years in business), sponsored by .IE Domain Registry: 

Coopman Search and Selection, Dublin 1 

Craft Cocktails, Dublin 7 

Lakelands Kayaks, Mullingar, Co Westmeath 

Lurgan Foods, Athlone, Co. Westmeath 

Sea Green Health, Malahide, Co Dublin 

The Awards prize package for ALL finalists includes participation in the SFA Business Connect event next March, a strategic management masterclass weekend during February, as well as broad-ranging national and local media coverage, all valued at €50,000.

Finalists also receive five complimentary tickets to the gala prize giving ceremony which will take place in the RDS on April 2022 when the category winners and overall winner will be announced.   

The category winners will be presented with a trophy and free membership of the Small Firms Association for one year.

The overall winner will also receive a bursary of €5,000 to present to a charity of their choice (donated by the 2019 Overall Winner, Kore Insulation).  

