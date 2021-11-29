Santa's Sensory Grotto in the South Tipperary Arts Centre

South Tipperary Arts Centre are delighted to be able to host our Sensory Santa event again for 2021 on Saturday, December 18. This is a sensory friendly Santa experience, for children with sensory processing difficulties or ASD.

December 18 in the South Tipp Arts Centre, Clonmel. 11am - 5pm - individual slots for booking.

We create a peaceful environment for children and their families to experience that important visit at their own pace. COVID protocols are in place and a one-way system for entry and exit will be in place on the day.

Bookings or enquiries can be made by emailing info@southtippartscentre.ie or calling the office on 052 6127877.

On the day, parents will be required to fill in a Covid Questionnaire form for their child/children. This form must be completed before attending Santa. Upon arrival you should sign-in in the Main Gallery. Time slots are allocated and we will endeavour to stick to these times as best we can. Please arrive at the allotted time to avoid overlap with other visitors and to help us to stick to the schedule. Hand Sanitiser must be used upon arrival and when leaving.

Maintain physical distancing, that is, leave at least 2 metres (6 feet) distance between yourself and other people. Facemasks must be worn in the Arts Centre by the adults in the party The surfaces will be cleaned down between slots.

Please do not attend Santa’s Grotto if: If your child is feeling unwell with a high temperature, breathing difficulties, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, and flu like symptoms; If your child has been in contact with anyone displaying any of the above symptoms or are awaiting a COVID test; If anyone in the household is displaying symptoms of COVID-19; If you are awaiting a COVID test for your child or a family member.

If you wish to cancel your booking please do so as soon as is possible and then we can offer the slot to somebody from our waiting list.