Free parking in public car parks in Clonmel on every Saturday for December

File photo
There will be free car parking in Clonmel in public car parks on Saturdays during the month of December.
Tipperary County Council said the free parking applied to local authority owned car parks only.
The free-parking will be available on every Saturday in December.
Please note that on-street & private parking charges continue to apply on these dates.
