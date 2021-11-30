ALERT: One weather model has plenty of areas with snow for beginning of December

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Weather models are not in agreement beyond Thursday but a risk of colder weather on one model with wintry showers, according to weatherman Alan O'Reilly.
Another weather model is not so keen on wintry falls though.
He added: "Snow depths charts are generally poor at forecasting but these two show the difference in weather models. GFS has zilch for next Monday while ECWMF has plenty areas with some snow.
"Very uncertain so take any forecasts with pinch of salt."
