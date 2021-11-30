Tipperary school looking for rental of prefabricated structure for five classrooms

File photo
A Tipperary school has issued a contract for the rental and erection of a prefabricated structure for five classrooms.
St Ailbe's School, Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town issued the tender for contracts for the provision of rented prefabricated temporary accommodation.
The prefabricated demountable structure is to be comprised of five classrooms, additional sanitary facilities and base area along with all associated ancillary site works.
The response deadline is December 17.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.