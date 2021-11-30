Littleton village lights up for Christmas

The Christmas Lights in Littleton village were lit up on Sunday evening.
Pictured is Annmaire Darmody and Christmas Lights committee chairman Joe O'Sullivan.
A special tribute was paid on the night to committee founder and local publican John Darmody who is currently recovering from a serious accident. John along with his wife Siobhan and locals in Littleton village founded the committee six years ago.
The tree was blessed on the night by Fr Tom Fogarty PP and thanks was also given to all those who helped erect the tree, Maire Donavon for artwork, Centenary Co-op, Darmody Fencing, local councilor Sean Ryan and committee secretary Sarah Slattery
Dr. Bríd Bates, Cyril Darcy, Sr. Eileen Fahey and Maureen Fahey photographed at a recent awards ceremony where Sr. Eileen’s incredible work was honoured
Clonmel Celtic’s Sean Hawkins and Kilsheelan United’s JP Peters battle for possession in Sunday's Division 2 League game at the By-Pass in Clonmel.
