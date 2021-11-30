Virtual launch of ‘A Memoir by Sr. Eileen Fahey’

Sr. Eileen Fahey, the founder of Aiséirí Treatment Centre has written a remarkable book. The beautiful hardback titled A Memoir by Sr. Eileen Fahey, tells the unique story of an organisation dedicated to the treatment of addiction, the people who made it happen and its remarkable growth since it was established in 1983.

Special guests have gathered from all over the world to officially launch the book online and the event will be streamed on the Aiseiri Facebook Page on Monday 6th of December at 4pm.

Today, Aiséirí has four centres located in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, Céim Éile in Waterford, Aislinn in Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny and at Roxborough in Wexford. In addition to the treatment centres, they also provide whole spectrum of services from continuum of care services such as, aftercare groups and community based sober houses.

The event will be streamed online via the Aiséirí Facebook Page and for those who are not on Facebook a link to the event can be found at www.aiseiri.ie.

All are welcome to tune in and watch the launch and ‘A Memoir by Sr. Eileen Fahey’ is available for sale online at aiseiri.ie, at each of the centres and at selected bookstores. Priced at €20 this makes for a very special Christmas gift idea and all proceeds will go back into Aiséirí treatment services.

Speaking of the upcoming launch Sr. Eileen said, “It’s wonderful to be able to celebrate the launch. To keep people safe we have chosen to officially launch it online however, as a virtual event it also affords people all over the country and indeed the world the opportunity to join us on Monday at 4pm.

"Little did I think I’d be writing a book or launching it on Facebook Live but here I am. I’m very proud of this memoir, it’s a testament to all the great people and the many miracles that have made Aiséirí what it is today. I encourage one and all to spread the word and join us online to celebrate the launch on Monday at 4pm.”