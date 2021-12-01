BIG READ: Funding announced to enhance The Plan in Tipperary Town

Funding totalling €17,650 has been approved by South Tipperary Development Company under the Rural Development Programme/ LEADER Programme to begin working on an enhanced design for The Plan in Tipperary Town.

The project is being led by Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force in collaboration with the West End Residents’ Committee, Light Up The Plan Committee, Tipperary Tidy Towns and Tipperary County Council.

Pictured above: Front row: (left to right) Brendan Lonergan (Light Up the Plan), Gerry Crowe (Tipperary Town Tidy Towns), Marian Kiely (Light Up the Plan), Mary Margaret Ryan (Light Up the Plan), Mary Alice O'Connor (Heritage Rep Task Force), George O'Neill (Tipperary Tidy Towns).

Back row: (left to right) Michael Begley (Manager, Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force), Helen Hogan (Manager Applegreen, Tipperary Town), Michael Collins (West End Residents), Daisy O'Dwyer (West End Residents), Mary Barry Guerin (South Tipperary Development), Anthony Coleman (District Administrator, Tipperary County Council), Cllr. Annemarie Ryan (Task Force / Light Up the Plan).

Applegreen (Limerick Road) is providing the match funding towards the project.

Drake Hourigan Architects will be engaged to carry out a local consultation and put forward a new design for an enhanced civic and recreational space.

This will include repairs to, and enhancement of the bandstand, new lighting, new outdoor furniture and other features along with new planting areas and biodiversity measures in keeping with the National Pollinator Plan. Local resident and Light Up

The Plan member Mary Margaret Ryan said that The Plan has been an important amenity in the town for decades and a wonderful space for events in particular.

“I want to acknowledge the wonderful work that the West End Residents Daisy O’Dwyer, Michael Collins and Joanie Buckley have done over the years in the upkeep of the area along with George O’Neill and Gerry Crowe from Tipperary Tidy Towns, and we as a committee look forward to working with them on this project along with the Task Force.”

Michael Begley, Manager of Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force, said that the project was one of many improvement projects that feature in their Draft Strategy and Action Plan that is currently out for consultation until the end of November.

“I wish to thank South Tipperary Development Company for their financial support along with Applegeen, who have made a generous contribution to the project. The enhanced design that will be provided by Drake Hourigan Architects will underpin a further application for capital funding to implement the agreed works and redevelop the area in 2022.”