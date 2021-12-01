Search

01 Dec 2021

Antigen testing in Tipperary primary schools welcomed

The rollout of antigen testing for primary school pupils has been welcomed by principals’ representative Louise Tobin.
Louise Tobin, Principal at St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipperary Town and Deputy President of the Irish Primary Principals Network, said the move would help ease stress for parents.
“It is hopefully going to be a help to reduce anxiety. Parents were anxious over the past few weeks when they heard on the grapevine that there was a positive case in the class so at least now we will be taking a proactive step to reduce the anxiety,” said Louise Tobin.
By 4pm on the first day of antigen testing the schools’ antigen helpline had received 7,000 requests for dispatch of test kits. It was the first day of the operation of the helpline and the HSE said average call wait times across the day were just under five minutes.
From Monday parents or guardians were asked to contact their child’s school principal immediately if they receive a Covid-19 positive test result for their child.
The principal then contacts the parents of other children in their child’s pod or class - depending on whether there are one or more cases in the class - and those parents are encouraged to order free antigen tests for their children using a freephone number.
Children can continue to attend school while they undergo a number of antigen tests.

