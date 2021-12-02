Billy O'Riordan: This time of year brings with it the Christmas office party

At the time of writing a new version of the dreaded virus is heading our way.

The latest iteration is from some place in Africa and has succeeded no end in prompting the dash for selection boxes throughout the town and county.

Just when we were about to have a moderately normal Christmas, up pops this Christmas stalking horse, attempting to turn to ash turkey drumsticks in the mouths of citizens across town and county.

Let’s sprinkle some optimism on these pages with a hopeful message that the news may not be as severe as reported. Fingers crossed.

I’ve never quite figured out when the Christmas season actually begins. For many it is the appearance of Ryan Tubridy on our screens for the annual Late Late Toy Show televisual extravaganza.

A night celebrated across the county with the consumption of gallons of fizzy pop; children being fed – intravenously – copious amounts of Maltesers, Haribos, Kit Kats and Aero bars; sufficient crisps to feed an army on the march.

The whole point of which is to keep the little people from falling asleep before Tubridy has reached his second ad break.

For older folks, the accepted tradition was to wait until December 8 before considering tree decorating and suchlike.

This custom is still practised in many households across the county.

The majority of younger families only need to hear the first Christmas jingle on TV or radio or to witness the first autumn leaf falling from a tree before the decorations are dusted off and placed in situ.

With each passing day another house lights up across our towns and villages, as we creep gradually towards the big day.

This time of year brings with it the Christmas office party.

Now in olden days, before something called the Workplace Relations Commission came into being, a Christmas office/factory get- together was a wild affair.

Its main function was to allow employees in a sort of primitive team building exercise, an opportunity – which was paid for by him – to tell your boss exactly what you thought of him.

Copious amounts were drunk in the build-up to the main event, which was the public dismemberment of the boss’ character.

Alas, because of the frequency of this happening, the men in suits have deemed the Christmas work outing as work. Only in Ireland can you down half a dozen shots, washed down by six pints and still be seen to be “at work”.

Are you still “at work” in the car park after closing time, I have to ask myself? Let’s hope that this year we will be allowed to hold the annual Christmas get-together and folks, be easy on the boss.

In the coming week, I will be offering up a column with a difference. I have asked several locals to send me on a Christmas memory, which I will share with you in next week’s column.

So far, I have been blown away by the quality of the offerings. I would like to thank everyone for their prompt response to my request and I will be honoured to have your wonderful memories included here. Until next time.