EDITORIAL: School hurling is simply electric as students add to buzz in Leahy Park

Is there anything better than a school hurling competition?

The atmosphere in Leahy Park last Wednesday as Cashel Community School took on reigning Harty Cup champions, St Flannan’s of Clare, was simply remarkable.

It wasn’t just the sheer size of the crowd that turned up for the game, it was the students and their determination to create a home atmosphere.

Credit must go to CCS principal, John Gallagher, for letting what seemed like the entire school down to the game and the students certainly played their role in driving Cashel over the line.

They created an incredible buzz and added to the whole spectacle as a bitterly cold wind from the town side blew through those in attendance.

Local schools are leading the way with three representatives from the Premier County after the line-up for this season’s Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals was completed last week.

Tipperary trio Cashel Community School, Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS all progressed after victories in what was a remarkable week for hurling in this county.

CCS have done particularly well, not just for knocking out the reigning champions, but also as it is their first year back up in the competition in some time.

Brendan Ryan and the rest of his management team are doing exceptional work with this young outfit and all of the coaches have the players well-drilled.

They’re a well-managed team, that much was clear on the sidelines last week as words of encouragement were conveyed and players were given clear directions on what to do and what not to do.

There’s a long way to go in this competition but CCS will feel like they deserve to be where they are and they will give any team left a run for their money.

When it comes to heart, determination and belief in each other, no one could beat Cashel Community School - they showed that the last day.

It will make for an interesting January and best of luck to the other Tipp schools still in the competition as well.



