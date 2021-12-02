New to the market! Massive four-bedroom house in Tipperary on sale for €450,000

Killoran, Portroe, Tipperary
New to the market is this 3,000sqft large four-bedroom home which was built to the highest standard and is totally turnkey, B3 Energy Rating and is air to water compatible.
The house boasts a sandstone facade with some great futures in the house.
Located in a highly scenic area and boasts of commanding views.
Guiding price is €450,000 and viewing is by appointment only with BOC Properties.
