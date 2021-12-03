'It makes us all very excited,' Tipperary hair salon given prestigious five star rating

The Good Salon Guide, the only independent guide to quality standards in hairdressing in the UK and Ireland, has announced that Roisin’s Hair Salon, Fethard, county Tipperary was recently awarded a 5 Star rating.

The Good Salon Guide is the easiest and most reliable means of checking out the best salons in any area.

Recognised salons are visited and objectively assessed by top industry professionals, giving potential clients confidence in their choice.

Salons are regularly reassessed to ensure standards are maintained so membership is as good as a personal recommendation!

Roisin Blake, the salon owner of Roisin’s Hair Salon, added: “Being a member of the Good Salon Guide shows we are a fantastic salon in every way.

“It’s great not only for our clients, but for our team to know the salon has reached such high standards.

“It makes us all very excited about the future of our salon.”

Further details can be seen on the Good Salon Guide website: goodsalonguide.com