Search

03 Dec 2021

'It makes us all very excited,' Tipperary hair salon given prestigious five star rating

Well done!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Good Salon Guide, the only independent guide to quality standards in hairdressing in the UK and Ireland, has announced that Roisin’s Hair Salon, Fethard, county Tipperary was recently awarded a 5 Star rating.

The Good Salon Guide is the easiest and most reliable means of checking out the best salons in any area.

Recognised salons are visited and objectively assessed by top industry professionals, giving potential clients confidence in their choice.

Salons are regularly reassessed to ensure standards are maintained so membership is as good as a personal recommendation!

Roisin Blake, the salon owner of Roisin’s Hair Salon, added: “Being a member of the Good Salon Guide shows we are a fantastic salon in every way.

“It’s great not only for our clients, but for our team to know the salon has reached such high standards.

“It makes us all very excited about the future of our salon.”

Further details can be seen on the Good Salon Guide website: goodsalonguide.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media