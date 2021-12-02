LATEST: Tipperary road reopens after road traffic accident on Thursday morning

File photo
The R689 from Clonmel to Fethard has now reopened after it was closed at the Halfway House following a road traffic collision on Thursday morning.
Emergency services attended the scene.
