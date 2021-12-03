€8686.65raised in Malin to Mizen bike ride in aid of Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel

Peter Falvey with pupils and staff at Scoil Aonghusa special needs school in Cashel
Peter Falvey visited Scoil Aonghusa special needs school on December 1 with a very generous donation.
Peter Falvey from Clonoulty-Rossmore travelled from Mizen Head to Malin Head over the weekend of the 6th and 7th of November to raise funds for Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel and LauraLynn.
Peter raised €8686.65 in aid of Scoil Aonghusa.
Peter travelled on the scooter seen here dressed to impress as Buzz Lightyear for the whole duration of the journey.
The team at Scoil Aonghusa are so grateful to Peter for his generous support of the school. The pupils were delighted to see Peter in costume with his pink scooter in tow when he visited the school.
On Saturday there will be a Christmas Tractor Parade (tractors, trucks, & bikes) hosted by Dualla Ploughing Association in aid of South Tipperary Hospice.
