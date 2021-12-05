BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí catch driver five times over legal alcohol limit

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir gardaí patrolling the town on Sunday afternoon stopped this vehicle (pictured above) driving poorly and the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt, however things got worse when the driver was found to have:
No driving licence
No Insurance
Failed a road side breath test for alcohol
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was found to be five times over the legal limit.
Prosecution has commenced.
