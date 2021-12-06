'A tradition in the Old Bridge for 30 plus years,' Christmas lights turned on

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Clonmel Community Policing attended the annual turning on of the Christmas lights in the Old Bridge, Clonmel on Sunday night.
This is an annual event which has been a tradition in the Old Bridge for 30 plus years.
The event was hosted by residents of the area with Mayor Cllr Michael Murphy, Cllr Pat English and Seamus Healy joining in in the festivities!
Gardaí added: "A big party and celebration is planned for Christmas 2022 already."
