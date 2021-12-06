Search

06 Dec 2021

Sr Eileen Fahey, the founder of Aiséirí launches ‘A Memoir’

Aiséirí Treatment Centres has helped over 7,000 people suffering from addiction since established in 1983

A Memoir by Sr. Eileen Fahey, the founder of Aiséirí virtual launch, the book is available online at aiseiri.ie today where you can also watch the launch online

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

A Memoir by Sr. Eileen Fahey, the founder of Aiséirí Treatment Centres was launched virtually today (Monday at 4pm) on the Aiséirí Facebook Page.

The beautiful hardback, tells the unique story of a frustrated Sister of Mercy who trained as a psychiatric nurse and how she endeavoured to find a better way to treat addiction in the early eighties.

Aiséirí is an organisation dedicated to the treatment of addiction and the people who made it happen. It has grown remarkably since it was established in 1983. Special guests gathered from all over the world to officially launch the book online and share their experience of the services set up by this tenacious and determined woman. The event was streamed on Facebook and is available to watch back on the Aiséirí website and on their social media channels.
 
Sr. Eileen is an incredible woman who has helped many suffering the despair of addiction and their families over the last three decades. As a psychiatric nurse, Sr. Eileen of the order of Mercy Sisters, spent time working in St. Michael’s Psychiatric Hospital in Clonmel and the Rutland Centre in Dublin. She was frustrated by the treatment system and services offered at the time and believed there had to be a better way. She went to Hazelden Treatment Centre in Minnesota where she endeavoured to establish best practices and find others to help her on her mission to find another way, a better way and a more successful way to treat addiction.
 
Sr. Eileen said “I have often described the journey (of Aiséirí) as a catalogue of miracles. How these miracles manifest, you will find in the pages of this memoir. Intuitively, I felt there was much more to addiction than it being a psychiatric problem. I read, researched and talked to many people about other ways and the second miracle happened in Hazelden, Minnesota, with Bob and Marilyn Brisset saying ‘yes’ to joining me in Aiséirí Cahir, Co. Tipperary, Ireland.”
 
She also referenced the fellowships A.A, N.A, G.A, and Al-Anon, to whom treatment facilities are highly indebted and deeply grateful to explaining, “It is their Twelve-Step programme of abstinence that forms the basis of our ‘12Step Minnesota Model’ of treatment.”
 
Together the Brisset’s and Sr. Eileen made her vision for Aiséirí possible. Today, Aiséirí has four centres located in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, Céim Éile in Waterford, Aislinn in Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny and at Roxborough in Wexford.

Aislinn is a dedicated juvenile facility for young people aged 15-21 years. In addition to the treatment centres, they also provide a whole spectrum of services from continuum of care services such as aftercare groups and community based sober houses.
 
Mary Hennessy, CEO of Aiséirí Addiction commented “Unfortunately, addiction is growing, during the course of the pandemic those of us at the forefront of treatment services have witnessed an unprecedented demand for addiction-related services.

Aiséirí has not only changed the lives of these addicts but those of family members that suffer, often in silence or in fear because of the addiction of their loved ones. Aiséirí is a special organisation, it is the living legacy of Sr. Eileen’s work. Organisations like ours exist due to the hard work and diligence of a small focused group of individuals and I would like to congratulate Sr. Eileen on the launch of her memoir today.”
 
The book is available for sale online at aiseiri.ie, at each of the centres and at selected bookstores. Priced at €20 this makes for a very special Christmas gift idea and all proceeds will go back into Aiséirí treatment services.

