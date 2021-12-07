Search

07 Dec 2021

Driver speed feedback signs are to be erected in various locations at Cashel and Golden

"I will continue to monitor the situation at these points" - Cllr Declan Burgess

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Driver speed feedback signs are traffic calming devices designed to slow speeders down by alerting them of their speeds, Councillor Declan Burgess has said. 

"Following on from my successful representations to the Municipal District the council have installed these traffic calming measures on the Camus Road in Cashel, the Dualla Road in Cashel and in Golden Village. I previously tabled motions at our council meetings on these three locations (Dualla Road on 21/10/2019, Golden on 23/11/2020 and Camus Road in 27/09/2021).


"Hopefully, we will see the speeding issues significantly improve. But I will continue to monitor the situation at these points. 

"I am also working on numerous other traffic calming projects, including in Knockavilla, Kilfeacle and Boherlahan, and if anyone would like to chat to me about areas of concern I'd be happy to help," added Cllr Burgess. 

