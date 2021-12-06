LATEST: Tipperary gardaí detect vehicle acting suspiciously parked up by school gate

File photo
Clonmel Community Policing on Monday morning unit detected a vehicle acting suspiciously parked up by a primary school gate while on a proactive patrol of the Old Bridge and Convent Bridge area of Clonmel.
The driver of the vehicle had no insurance and during the course of a search one of the passengers was found in possession of drugs.
The vehicle was seized for no insurance.
Prosecution has commenced for both the driver and passenger.
The death took place on November 11 of Fr. Michael Norton, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Graigue Wood, Urlingford, Thurles.
A Memoir by Sr. Eileen Fahey, the founder of Aiséirí virtual launch, the book is available online at aiseiri.ie today where you can also watch the launch online
