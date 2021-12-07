BREAKING: Trampoline on Tipperary road as Storm Barra makes landfall

File photo
There's a trampoline on a Tipperary road on Tuesday morning as Storm Barra makes landfall.
Cllr Imelda Goldsboro alerted people to the issue on social media.
The trampoline is on the road at the run off for Moyglass at Coolbawn Cross.
A tree is also down on the Glengoole to Littleton Road. Please use different route if possible.
Fallen branches too on Fethard to Killenaule road.
