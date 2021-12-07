BREAKING: Tipp business to close its doors for safety of customers due to storm

File photo
Tara's Professional Dog Grooming is to close its doors on Tuesday for the safety of customers due to Storm Barra.
In a post on Facebook, the Killenaule business said: "Hey everyone. Due to the storm I have decided its best to close today for the safety of my clients and their doggos.
"This is to avoid any unnecessary journeys. Everyone from today will be rescheduled so don't worry. Thanks for your understanding."
