BREAKING: Power outages affecting Tipperary residents as Storm Barra hits

Power outages affecting areas
Power outages are affecting Tipperary residents as Storm Barra hits.
There's an outage at Kilross Road affecting 53 residents with an estimated restore time of 12.45pm on Tuesday.
A fault in Cappamore is also affecting 17 houses with an estimated restore time of 1.15pm.
The ESB said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."
